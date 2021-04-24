ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 157 lives, infects 5,908 more people

  • During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP 24 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 86,529 with 5,908 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,198 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and fifty-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 143 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 14 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 157 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 53 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 85 percent, Mardan 60 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 83 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 71 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 77 percent and Mardan 68 percent.

Around 560 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 52,402 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,786 in Sindh, 23,590 in Punjab, 8,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,308 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,024 in Balochistan, 378 in GB, and 972 in AJK.

Around 686,488 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 790,016 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,327, Balochistan 21,477, GB 5,247, ICT 72,613, KP 112,140, Punjab 285,542 and Sindh 276,670.

About 16,999 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,587 have perished in Sindh among 10 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday.

7,897 in Punjab had died with 98 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 86 of them in the hospital and 12 out of hospital. 3,066 in KP where 36 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 657 in ICT among five deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 230 in Balochistan among three of them died in hospital during past 24 hours, 104 in GB and 458 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 11,483,643 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 633 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,561 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

NCOC COVID covid death

COVID-19 claims 157 lives, infects 5,908 more people

