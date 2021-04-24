ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Ogier takes command in Croatia Rally

  • Estonian Ott Tanak remained fourth in his Hyundai, 37.5 seconds behind Ogier and was unhappy with his morning.
AFP 24 Apr 2021

ZAGREB: Frenchman Sebastien Ogier took command of the Croatia Rally on Saturday, winning two of the four morning sessions to build a seven-second lead over Toyota team-mate Welshman Elfyn Evans.

Belgian Thierry Neuville, who led by 7.7 seconds after Friday's stages, lost precious seconds and blamed a poor choice of tyres on his Hyundai. He slipped to third, 19.6 seconds behind Ogier.

Ogier won the morning's first and last stages while Evans took stage 11, "Seb has had a strong morning," said Evans. "This morning was already a bit dirtier than what I expected. It's drier but there's a lot of loose gravel and in some places that's even slippier than mud."

Where Neuville complained after the day's opening stage that he had made the "wrong tyre choice", Ogier was happy with his.

"I was quite confident our choice was the best one but we are still learning with this tyre," he said at the end of the morning racing.

Estonian Ott Tanak remained fourth in his Hyundai, 37.5 seconds behind Ogier and was unhappy with his morning.

"It was so-so," Tanak said. "Not really on the pace but that's how it is."

Toyota swept the four morning stages as Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta won stage 10, the second of his career.

"I had a good feeling and I changed my driving style a little bit and it looks like it worked well," said the 28-year-old who sits eighth.

Ogier, Neuville and Evans are fighting to take the championship lead from Finland's Kalle Rovanpera who went out in his Toyota with a spectacular crash on Friday.

Eight stages remained to be completed, four on Saturday afternoon and four on Sunday in the first World Rally Champinship visit to Croatia.

