Proton sells 1,000 units in Lahore in less than five months

It is always catchy for customers and market players to see how well a car company is doing in terms of sales in a particular market, especially if the company is relatively new in the market.

Morris Garages (MG) was the first to start the trend of publicly celebrating sale achievements in January this year. They announced on Twitter the celebrations of having sold 1,000 SUVs in Faisalabad.

Following the suit, Proton Pakistan also shared their success story on social media, congratulating themselves on selling 1000 units in Lahore. The company didn’t specify whether it’s only the X70 SUV or the Saga sedans. However, selling out 1000 units in less than five months is quite an achievement for Proton.

The Malaysian automaker officially made its debut in the Pakistani market back in December of 2020, with its X70 SUV. However, the X70 hasn’t quite been seen as frequently on the roads as its rival SUVs, such as KIA Sportage, MG HS, and Hyundai Tucson, despite being a cheap, yet solid contender.

Industry experts foresee a sudden boom in X70’s popularity once the SUV actually starts making it onto the roads.

A reliable Malaysian automotive news website, paultan.org reported that Proton is struggling to meet the demand for the SUVs in Pakistan, adding that the waiting list for bookings of the SUV is 6 to 9 months long since all the CBU units have been sold out.

Though Proton took nearly five months to sell out 1000 units in Lahore, the achievement, to some auto experts, came slightly later than expected, and they blame the demand and supply gap of the X70 SUV.

However, now that the automaker is set to begin local assembly, and a steep rise in the demand of Saga, along with the general increase in the demand for cars in Pakistan as of late, the only direction that Proton’s sales can go from here is up.