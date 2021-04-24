ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Proton sells 1,000 units in Lahore in less than five months

  • The Malaysian automaker officially made its debut in the Pakistani market back in December of 2020, with its X70 SUV.
  • According to paultan.org, Proton is struggling to meet the demand for SUVs in Pakistan.
Syed Ahmed Updated 24 Apr 2021

It is always catchy for customers and market players to see how well a car company is doing in terms of sales in a particular market, especially if the company is relatively new in the market.

Morris Garages (MG) was the first to start the trend of publicly celebrating sale achievements in January this year. They announced on Twitter the celebrations of having sold 1,000 SUVs in Faisalabad.

Following the suit, Proton Pakistan also shared their success story on social media, congratulating themselves on selling 1000 units in Lahore. The company didn’t specify whether it’s only the X70 SUV or the Saga sedans. However, selling out 1000 units in less than five months is quite an achievement for Proton.

The Malaysian automaker officially made its debut in the Pakistani market back in December of 2020, with its X70 SUV. However, the X70 hasn’t quite been seen as frequently on the roads as its rival SUVs, such as KIA Sportage, MG HS, and Hyundai Tucson, despite being a cheap, yet solid contender.

Industry experts foresee a sudden boom in X70’s popularity once the SUV actually starts making it onto the roads.

A reliable Malaysian automotive news website, paultan.org reported that Proton is struggling to meet the demand for the SUVs in Pakistan, adding that the waiting list for bookings of the SUV is 6 to 9 months long since all the CBU units have been sold out.

Though Proton took nearly five months to sell out 1000 units in Lahore, the achievement, to some auto experts, came slightly later than expected, and they blame the demand and supply gap of the X70 SUV.

However, now that the automaker is set to begin local assembly, and a steep rise in the demand of Saga, along with the general increase in the demand for cars in Pakistan as of late, the only direction that Proton’s sales can go from here is up.

Proton SAGA Proton x70 SUV Proton sales Proton Pakistan

Proton sells 1,000 units in Lahore in less than five months

PM lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Deposits in RDAs cross $1bn mark

Pakistan to begin walk-in vaccinations for citizens aged 60 to 64 from tomorrow

Pakistan reports nearly 6000 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours

After Canada, Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan over coronavirus fears

Army called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters