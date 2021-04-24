ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

Pakistan to begin walk-in vaccinations for citizens aged 60 to 64 from tomorrow

  "All those 60 and above who are registered go to your vaccination center and get vaccinated. Vaccination open on Sunday also," Umar tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 24 Apr 2021

Pakistan will begin its walk-in facility for vaccinating people aged between 60 to 64 against coronavirus on Sunday.

This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday. In a tweet, the minister said that while the walk-in facility for those aged 65 and above has already been opened, the same facility for people aged between 60 to 64 will open tomorrow.

"All those 60 and above who are registered go to your vaccination center and get vaccinated. Vaccination open on Sunday also," Umar tweeted.

As Pakistan faces the third coronavirus wave, the National Command and Operation Center has imposed new restrictions. All public and private offices and departments will observe the strict implementation of 50 percent work from home policy, as well as reduced office hours from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Two days will be observed as closed days during a week as per the discretion of the federating units. There will be a complete ban on all activities after 6:00 pm till Sehr with the exception of essential services.

These measures will remain enforced till May 17. The NCOC will review the situation on May 11 to take further course of action.

