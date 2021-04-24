ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Deposits in RDAs cross $1bn mark

  • As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the increase comes on the back of an inflow of $ 194mn in April. Inflows have been accelerating every month since the RDA launch in September 2020.
Ali Ahmed Updated 24 Apr 2021

The deposited amount in Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) has crossed the $1 billion mark during the eight months.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the increase comes on the back of an inflow of $ 194mn in April. Inflows have been accelerating every month since the RDA launch in September 2020.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement on Saturday.

The Roshan Digital Account was launched in September 2020 by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Roshan Digital Account is a new initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in partnership with major banks in Pakistan to facilitate the NRPs for banking services in Pakistan.

The Roshan Digital Account is for NRPs, who are seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan. Through this account, they will be fully integrated with Pakistan’s banking and payments system. For the first time in the country’s history, NRPs will be able to open an account in Pakistan without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate.

This account provided them access to a full range of banking services and exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan from wherever they live. NRPs can invest in Naya Pakistan Certificates, stock market, and real estate through Roshan Digital Accounts. Funds in these accounts can be fully repatriated without any prior approval from the SBP

Roshan Digital Account SBP Imran Khan Overseas Pakistan #1billionRDA

PM lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Deposits in RDAs cross $1bn mark

Pakistan to begin walk-in vaccinations for citizens aged 60 to 64 from tomorrow

Pakistan reports nearly 6000 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours

After Canada, Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan over coronavirus fears

Army called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters