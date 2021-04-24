Jahangir Tareen case: Group members share reservations with Sarwar

LAHORE: Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen group called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, here on Friday and apprised him of their reservations. The group members comprising Raja Riaz Ahmad MNA, provincial ministers Ajmal Cheema and Khayal Ahmad Kastro and other legislators expressed their concern with regard to Tareen’s case.

During the meeting, various political and governmental issues were also discussed. Raja Riaz and Ajmal Cheema expressed their concerns over the case of Jahangir Tareen; however, the governor assured them that their concerns would be addressed. He also assured them to play his role in arranging their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The governor said that every member of the PTI has full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan while political revenge is out of question in Jehangir Tareen’s case. He said the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is united and for the first time, the federal and Punjab governments are working for equal development of all regions. The incumbent government is taking practical steps for the development and stability of the country while extending relief to the poor sections of the population is the top priority of the government, he said.

He said the PTI will complete its constitutional term adding that the general elections will be held in 2023 and there is no threat to the government. Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Ehsaas Programme are public-friendly initiatives of the government, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021