Three divisions of South Punjab: Quota of 32pc govt jobs reserved: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that 32 percent quota in government jobs will be reserved for three divisions for provision of human resources to South Punjab, and for this purpose a summary of amendments in the existing law of civil services has been prepared.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Friday. Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present on the occasion.

He further said that land allotment for the construction of new secretariat and acquisition of buildings for temporary offices is in the process; the relocated departments will be fully operational before the end of this financial year.

“Details of South Punjab’s Annual Development Programme and utilisation of funds in the budget for the next financial year will be published in the form of a separate book; this will prove that the budget allocated for South Punjab under the present government is spent on South Punjab,” he added.

The Minister said that the entire members of the Punjab cabinet and the federation were committed to the development of south Punjab and in this regard all the obstacles were being removed. “If we had the desired numbers in the Senate, the promise of making South Punjab a province would have been fulfilled by now,” he added.

According to him, the basic problems of the region are being solved, including lack of resources, adequate representation in government jobs and public sector issues. The establishment of a separate secretariat will not only improve the administrative affairs of South Punjab but also facilitate the employees posted in government agencies. People will not have to travel to the capital to get their problems addressed. The allocation of quotas in jobs will improve the administrative arrangements for the deployment of employees from the respective districts for the provision of services in South Punjab.

To a question, he said tax relief of over Rs56 billion was given in the current financial year due to Coronavirus pandemic. “In the next budget, similar incentives will be given so that will help create jobs and business growth. A comprehensive plan is being prepared for the protection of SMEs in the next budget,” he added.

The Minister disclosed that the process of issuing Insaf Health Insurance Card in two districts of Punjab will be completed by end of the current Fiscal Year (FY) while the remaining districts would also get the facility in the next FY. “All government schools that meet the secondary level requirements will be upgraded,” he added.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the composite development is the prime agenda of the PTI government, adding that the government is working to extend the development process to all the areas of the province.

“The government is giving rights to the people of South Punjab at their doorstep. It is continuing the composite development process and every district will benefit from the fruits of composite development policy,” she added.

According to her, the South Punjab Secretariat is an important development towards South Punjab province, as it would usher in a new era of development. The government has done away with the policy of selective development; development of all the areas and regions has been ensured because the welfare of the masses is the basic job of every democratic government.

To a question, the SACM said that as Pakistan is going through multiple challenges, every institution is duty-bound to perform its role. “The Pakistan army is the most important organ of the state and part of the government, which has always played an important role in the protection, defence and security of the country. The government has sought the army’s support to strengthen and supplement the civil administration’s work in the wake of the third corona wave,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021