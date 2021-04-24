ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ignite CEO visits NICL

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

LAHORE: CEO Ignite, Asim Shahryar Husain, visited the National Incubation Center at LUMS, Lahore (NICL), where he praised the efforts of the team and the superior facilities saying, “This visit to NICL was an eye-opener… the co-working spaces, Makers Lab, training rooms at NICL are world-class.”

Asim Shahryar Husain, recently appointed to his role at the national technology fund and on his maiden visit to NICL, toured the facility and was given a comprehensive update on the progress at the Center.

Sharing his views about the entrepreneurial journey and ecosystem he emphasized, “For a start-up to be successful, it has to interact with different players in the ecosystem, including mentors, faculty and other start-ups to ignite their passion, and that’s the objective here. I’ve had the opportunity to meet some start-ups with interesting ideas today, our goal should be to accelerate and make them self-sustainable eventually, so they become companies that create jobs as well.”

Speaking at the occasion, Saleem Ahmad, Chairman of the Board at NICL shared his vision for creating an innovation district where industry, academia and talent intersect to solve Pakistan’s major problems. “Creating tech-enabled solutions in high impact areas for Pakistan is the only way to catapult economic growth,” said Ahmad, emphasizing that NICL is “on a mission to radically uplift skills-level, exposure and connectivity for our programme participants so we can showcase a model for realizing Pakistan’s immense youth potential. By inspiring, enabling, engaging and facilitating recruits from all over Pakistan, we are hopeful to ignite a movement to create, innovate and solve for ourselves by ourselves.”

NICL is focused on the development of five key industry verticals: agriculture, education, environment, finance and healthcare. Its aim is to facilitate tech-enabled solutions that use the power of block chain, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud, virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as specialist hardware to create commercially successful businesses that help overcome critical challenges in Pakistan.

Asim Shahryar Husain and his team, Umair Qureshi, Manager Monitoring at Ignite and Head of DigiSkills, and Ihsan Elahi, Manager Projects at Ignite, were given a tour of NICL’s state-of-the-art facility, including co-working spaces and conference rooms dedicated for start-ups.

They were also given a tour and presentation on the Makers Lab and were shown the equipment available to start-ups, including a 3D printer for prototyping, a CNC machine, and PCB manufacturing lab. The Makers Lab is a project aimed to facilitate start-ups in rapidly prototyping their products, a single facility where anyone looking to make a hardware product can convert their ideas into reality.

The team was also shown the Facebook Innovation Lab for virtual- and augmented-reality based solutions, and the Innowi Usability Lab that provides hands-on learning opportunities to start-ups in witnessing building integrated wireless solutions.

Showcasing the depth and diversity of ideas being incubated, key start-ups from NICL’s graduating 6th cohort were given the chance to network with the Ignite team and present their ideas. These entrepreneurs were part of 34 inspiring start-ups from across NIC Lahore and NIC Quetta who then pitched their ideas to seasoned investors and experienced venture capitalists at NICL’s flagship Investor Summit on April 10. Select start-ups will continue to receive more guidance and facilitation as they continue their entrepreneurial journey and commercialize their ideas.

Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad also acknowledged Ignite’s continued support and appreciated Hussain’s visit to LUMS where he outlined his vision and mutual areas of collaboration. During these meetings, the VC highlighted how NIC LUMS has sharpened its focus on new verticals, a revised curriculum, governance and engagement across schools to encourage innovation across campus. He said, “We are proud to contribute to our mutual goal of developing support systems to incubate and accelerate a culture of entrepreneurship in Pakistan.”

Concluding his visit, Asim Shahryar Husain mirrored the mission of NICL and encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to “be original, be creative…let’s come up with solutions to local problems first.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LUMS Asim Shahryar Husain Saleem Ahmad NICL Umair Qureshi

Ignite CEO visits NICL

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

CPEC Kohala Hydel Project: Chinese firm to invest $2.4bn

SPI declines 0.40pc WoW

Valuation of PSM assets: PC eagerly waiting for endorsement

PIMS says unable to provide oxygen to ‘all the patients’

Canada bans passenger flights from Pakistan, India for 30 days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.