Shehbaz released from Kot Lakhpat prison

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif released from Kot Lakhpat jail on Friday. The PML-N leaders including Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir and others reached Kot Lakhpat prison along with party activists to welcome their leader.

On coming out from the prison, Shehbaz Sharif entered his vehicle amid slogans of the PML-N workers who pelted rose petal on his vehicle. Earlier, PML-N Lahore Chief Organiser Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz alongwith Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar MPA submitted the surety bonds of Rs5 million each before the court following which “Robkar” was issued.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had asked the party workers not to come to Kot Lakhpat Jail for according welcome to Shehbaz. It may be noted that a full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had allowed bail to the PML-N president in the assets beyond means and money laundering case. NAB had arrested Sharif in September 2020 after a bail plea he had filed was turned down and the interim bail was cancelled by the LHC.

From Kot Lakhpat prison, Shehbaz reached to his Model Town residence where PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Amir Muqam and others were present. Shehbaz also met Maryam Nawaz and discussed important issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

