CM announces to exploit mines and minerals sector

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while chairing a meeting about the development of the mines and minerals sector announced to fully exploit the mines and minerals sector to create more jobs and to boost local industry.

The mining sector will be given the necessary facilities to grow, he assured. This sector became victim to attention-seeking meretricious politics as tall claims were made in the past but to no avail, he regretted.

On the other hand, the CM pointed out the incumbent government gave full attention to modernize the mines and minerals sector and a composite policy has been devised for the lease of mines. The exploitation of the minerals sector is the need of the hour to strengthen the economy and the departmental reforms will develop and modernize this sector, concluded the CM.

Moreover, talking to provincial Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, the CM said that the solution to national problems lies in unity and the country demands brotherhood, tolerance and inter-provincial harmony from all of us. Everyone will have to play its role to strengthen the country, he continued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021