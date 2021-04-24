Foundation of Kohsar University laid: PM sees tourism as future of country

ISLAMABAD/MURREE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said, on Friday, that tourism is the future of the country as it can earn more than the exports and help the country repay debt.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Kohsar University in Murree, up-gradation of Darul Shifa for tuberculosis patients, and distribution of cheques among Ehsaas programme beneficiaries and Kamyab Jawan programme and tourism projects, the prime minister said that Kohsar University was the future of the country and so was tourism.

He added that he had seen the entire country and the world, and could say with full confidence that Pakistan was fully blessed with tourism spots and everything.

The country can earn more than its exports and can repay its debt by exploiting the tourism potential.

The prime minister said there were huge tourism spots and the government had decided to develop all those areas for the promotion of tourism.

He said, unfortunately, that potential of tourism was not exploited in the past and mentioned that Switzerland, which was half of the northern areas, earned $80 billion from tourism, and Pakistan by exploiting tourism could repay its debt.

The PM said there was a need to open tourism spots in other areas near Murree as Murree was overloaded with tourists and roads get choked during the visit of tourists.

The prime minister said that now in Murree work was being done for the people and general hospital was being constructed at 370 kanals land. The people’s expectation is that the government should take care of their important needs of health and education. This is the technology era, and skilled education could help them develop themselves.

The prime minister also referred to the Scandinavian countries, and stated that they had adopted the principles of the “State of Medina” to reduce poverty.

The government’s focus would now be the development of the people, he said, adding those areas, which remained neglected in the past, would be developed so that the youth were provided opportunities in their own areas.

