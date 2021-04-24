ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foundation of Kohsar University laid: PM sees tourism as future of country

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD/MURREE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said, on Friday, that tourism is the future of the country as it can earn more than the exports and help the country repay debt.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Kohsar University in Murree, up-gradation of Darul Shifa for tuberculosis patients, and distribution of cheques among Ehsaas programme beneficiaries and Kamyab Jawan programme and tourism projects, the prime minister said that Kohsar University was the future of the country and so was tourism.

He added that he had seen the entire country and the world, and could say with full confidence that Pakistan was fully blessed with tourism spots and everything.

The country can earn more than its exports and can repay its debt by exploiting the tourism potential.

The prime minister said there were huge tourism spots and the government had decided to develop all those areas for the promotion of tourism.

He said, unfortunately, that potential of tourism was not exploited in the past and mentioned that Switzerland, which was half of the northern areas, earned $80 billion from tourism, and Pakistan by exploiting tourism could repay its debt.

The PM said there was a need to open tourism spots in other areas near Murree as Murree was overloaded with tourists and roads get choked during the visit of tourists.

The prime minister said that now in Murree work was being done for the people and general hospital was being constructed at 370 kanals land. The people’s expectation is that the government should take care of their important needs of health and education. This is the technology era, and skilled education could help them develop themselves.

The prime minister also referred to the Scandinavian countries, and stated that they had adopted the principles of the “State of Medina” to reduce poverty.

The government’s focus would now be the development of the people, he said, adding those areas, which remained neglected in the past, would be developed so that the youth were provided opportunities in their own areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kamyab Jawan Programme Imran Khan tourism opportunities in Pakistan

Foundation of Kohsar University laid: PM sees tourism as future of country

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

CPEC Kohala Hydel Project: Chinese firm to invest $2.4bn

SPI declines 0.40pc WoW

Valuation of PSM assets: PC eagerly waiting for endorsement

PIMS says unable to provide oxygen to ‘all the patients’

Canada bans passenger flights from Pakistan, India for 30 days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.