5,870 new cases, 144 deaths: Country sees surge in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 5,870 new cases of Covid-19 and 144 deaths in last 24 hours taking the death tally to 16,842 and cases to 784,108, since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, 53,818 tests were conducted countrywide of which 5,870 returned positive which is 10.90 percent.

Countrywide, Punjab with 26,091 tests remained on top, followed by Sindh with 12,659 tests, 7,729 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4,713, Balochistan 1,135, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 1,100 and 391 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

Over the past 24 hours, authorities reported 5,685 Covid-19 recoveries taking the nationwide recoveries toll to 682,290, while active coronavirus cases in Pakistan are 84,976.

Punjab with 44,638 active cases is on top, followed by KP 14,116 cases, ICT 13,013 cases, Sindh 9,697 cases, AJK 2,280 cases, Balochistan 1,103 cases, and G-B with 129 cases is on the bottom of the list.

Out of 144 deaths, 133 patients died during treatment in various hospitals and 11 at their homes.

Punjab and KP reported most deaths in the past 24 hours as 81 deaths were reported in Punjab and 39 in KP.

Out of the total 144 deaths in the last 24 hours, 57 were on ventilators.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has detected a total of 784,108 cases which also include the deaths, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients. Punjab with 282,469 cases is on top followed by Sindh with 275,815 cases, KPK 110,875 cases, ICT 72,510 cases, Balochistan 21,365 cases, AJK 16,193 cases, and G-B with 5,241 cases.

Out of 16,842 deaths, Punjab with 7,799 Covid-19 deaths is on top, wherein 81 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,576 Covid-19 deaths, 14 of them died in the past 24 hours, KPK with 3,029 deaths of which 39 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 652 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, AJK 455, six of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 227, one of them died in the past 24 hours, and G-B 104 deaths.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas: Gujranwala with 88 percent occupancy is on top, followed by Multan 85 percent, Lahore 82 percent, and Mardan 65 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas: Gujranwala with 85 percent occupancy is on top followed by Peshawar 76 percent, Nowshera 71 percent, and Mardan 70 percent.

Across the country, 562 ventilators were occupied, while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in the G-B and Balochistan.

A total of 11,431,241 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 633 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,534 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

