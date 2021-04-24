ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts for conservation of resources, protection of wildlife

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Experts on Friday called for conservation of earth’s natural resources and protection of wildlife and its habitats to help sustain human life on this planet.

“The past 14 months have been challenging for millions of individuals across the world,” they told a virtual conference, which WWF-Pakistan organised in collaboration with ACCA titled: “The Earth Day Conversation”.

They said that connecting with and preserving nature is not only essential for the survival of human life but also is imperative in sustaining all life on earth. “To achieve this goal, we need to conserve the earth’s natural resources, protect wildlife and its habitat,” they urged. The event featured leaders from across the region by focusing on how finance professionals can help organisations become more sustainable. Eminent guest speakers including Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes, WWF-Pakistan; Ayla Majid, Founder and CEO, Planetive; Eric Wikramanayake, Direcor Wildlife and Wetlands, WWF Hong Kong; Amruta Kshemkalyani, Founder of Sustainability Tribe and Jimmy Greer, Head of Sustainability, ACCA highlighted the threats faced by the planet and suggested ways to address them.

They also highlighted the climate action, the role of students, youth, corporate partners and communities, and more importantly finance professionals, in addressing these issues. Rab Nawaz shed light on “New Deal for Nature and People”. He shared that “we need to fix our broken relationship with nature and strive for protection of natural resources on which humanity depends for sustenance”.

He also added that it is time to make economies, greener, fairer and more resilient against future shocks. He mentioned that zoonotic diseases, like Covid-19, are linked to illegal trade in wildlife and human induced land-use changes.

He also shared that WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with various partners including academic and local communities is conserving critical habitats, protecting endangered and threatened wildlife and making efforts to ensure sustainable use of freshwater resources. He emphasised on the need for making nature based solutions which are more sustainable and have long term positive impacts.

Commenting on the significance of the day, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director-General, WWF-Pakistan highlighted the key threats that are significantly impacting our planet since the past few decades. He was of the view that disposal of untreated solid waste into water bodies, illegal wildlife trade, habitat loss, deforestation and climate change are all adversely impacting the environment and causing unprecedented environmental degradation. He emphasised on the need for the youth to play an active role in the conservation of natural resources and encouraged them to come up with innovative solutions to resolve these lingering challenges. According to Khan, “these are exceptionally challenging times but by working together in unison, we can emerge stronger and tackle such global challenges better, including the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

wildlife WWF Pakistan organised Ayla Majid Eric Wikramanayake Rab Nawaz

Experts for conservation of resources, protection of wildlife

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

CPEC Kohala Hydel Project: Chinese firm to invest $2.4bn

SPI declines 0.40pc WoW

Valuation of PSM assets: PC eagerly waiting for endorsement

PIMS says unable to provide oxygen to ‘all the patients’

Canada bans passenger flights from Pakistan, India for 30 days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.