Covid-19 patients: Faisal Edhi offers 50 ambulances to India

KARACHI: As a goodwill gesture, social worker and head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi on Friday offered to provide 50 ambulances for coronavirus patients to India.

Faisal Edhi, in his letter to Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, has expressed grief over increasing cases and deaths of the people due to coronavirus in India and offered assistance in this time of need. He said that Edhi foundation is ready to provide emergency medical technicians, drivers, office and supporting staff. We only need Indian government’s permission and cooperation from local government and police in this regard, he added.

He further said that Edhi Foundation can work in any area as per the suggestions of the Indian government.