A, AS and O Levels exams: SHC upholds NCOC decision

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday upheld the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to conduct physical exams for A and AS Levels and O Level by rejecting the petitions against the decision.

A division bench of SHC comprised of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito gave the decision in multiple petitions, seeking to declare NCOC decision of holding physical exams of A and AS levels, and O level unlawful and in violation of various articles of constitution.

In a written order, court upheld the NCOC decision of holding physical examination in Pakistan in line with notified schedule and also rejected the prayer for awarding school assessed grades in lieu of physical examination but in unison.

Court, however, directed to ensure the strict adherence and compliance of SOPs as per the assurances given by Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE).

Court observed that holding physical exams for A and AS levels and O level according to notified schedules does not infringe or intrude any fundamental rights of the petitioners.

“The petitioners cannot claim any vested right to evaluate or appraise their credentials and competence by dint of ‘school assessed grades’ and not by means of physical examination, court maintained.

Court ruled that policy decision is based on number of circumstances on facts and expert opinion, forethought and premeditation of all pros and cons and it does not seem to be arbitrary, discriminatory or violation of any constitutional, statutory or any other provisions of law.

Hence court did not find any justification or rationale to interfere in this policy decision when all arrangements have already been made for physical examination and large number of students throughout the country are geared up to appear in the examination while few students only approached to the court of law for staying the examination and hamper the entire process which is totally unwarranted and prejudicial to the interest of large number of those students who are ready to appear and making preparation religiously.

