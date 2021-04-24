Fire breaks out at Karachi City Courts

KARACHI: A fire was erupted in the Karachi city court on Friday morning. According to details, the fire was suddenly erupted in the committee room of Karachi bar on Friday morning at 8:30 am. The fire in no time engulfed the entire committee room.

However, due to the efforts of fire brigade personnel, the blaze was put off after half an hour and all lawyers were evacuated safely. Only three persons including two women are stuck in the building elevator as the power in the building could not be restored yet. The reason of the fire eruption is still unknown. President Karachi Bar Naeem Qureshi said electric and fire brigade teams would determine the cause of fire after inspecting the place.

The fire gutted furniture and air-conditioner of the committee room.