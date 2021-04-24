UAF, Zunnorain Welfare Society sign MoU

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the Zunnorain Welfare Society on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding to work together for the betterment of the children with special disabilities.

The MoU was duly inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Tanveer and Zunnorain Welfare Society President Qurat-ul-Ain. UAF Treasurer Umar Saeed is the focal person. Zunnorain Welfare Society Chairman Rana M Afzal also attended. As per agreement, students from the University shall be assigned for internship at ZWS to avail the hand-on experience working with the children with disabilities. Collaboration events will be organized for mutual benefit of the students and staff of the both organization.—PR

