KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Packages Limited 23.04.2021 11.00 a.m. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting Friday for the period ended in progress March 31, 2021 JS Investments 23.04.2021 10.30 a.m. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting Limited and Funds Friday for the period ended in progress March 31, 2021 ==========================================================================================

