Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
24 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Packages Limited 23.04.2021 11.00 a.m. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting
Friday for the period ended in progress
March 31, 2021
JS Investments 23.04.2021 10.30 a.m. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting
Limited and Funds Friday for the period ended in progress
March 31, 2021
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.