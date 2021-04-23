ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shenhua start season with win over rivals Beijing

  • Moreno gave his side the lead in the 59th minute and Wu, who captained Jiangsu Suning to last year's title before the club folded, doubled the advantage six minutes later before Li Lei claimed an injury-time consolation for Beijing.
  • The game was played in front of 5,000 fans at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium after some coronavirus restrictions were relaxed by the Chinese authorities.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Second-half goals from Giovanni Moreno and Wu Xi earned Shanghai Shenhua a winning start to the new Chinese Super League campaign on Friday as Choi Kang-hee's side beat Beijing Guoan 2-1 in Kunshan.

Moreno gave his side the lead in the 59th minute and Wu, who captained Jiangsu Suning to last year's title before the club folded, doubled the advantage six minutes later before Li Lei claimed an injury-time consolation for Beijing.

The game was played in front of 5,000 fans at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium after some coronavirus restrictions were relaxed by the Chinese authorities.

The win sees Shenhua join cross-city rivals Shanghai Port at the top of the Group B standings on three points following their 6-1 thrashing of Tianjin Tigers on Thursday, which came courtesy of a Marko Arnautovic hat-trick.

Also on Friday, Jean Kouassi struck on the hour mark to earn Wuhan a 1-1 draw with Hebei after Yin Hongbo had given Kim Jong-boo's team the lead two minutes after the restart.

Changchun Yatai are level on three points with the Shanghai clubs after Thursday's 2-1 win over Dalian Pro.

In Group A, Jordi Cruyff's Shenzhen sit joint-top with Shandong Taishan following Wednesday's 2-1 win over Henan Longmen.

Qingdao are also on three points after they beat Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2-1 while Guangzhou and Guangzhou City are two points behind after their draw earlier in the week.

The early rounds of the Chinese Super League are being played in two groups in a pair of centralised hubs due to restrictions in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing Guoan Chinese Super League WuXi Kunshan Sports Center Stadium

