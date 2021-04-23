ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares book weekly losses as virus surge forces restrictions

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.45% to 14,341.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.42% to 47,878.45.
  • The indexes lost 1.89% and 1.95% for the week, respectively, as the imposition of restrictions in major cities threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Friday to record weekly losses, as an unrelenting surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths deepened fears of further economic pain from the pandemic.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.45% to 14,341.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.42% to 47,878.45.

The indexes lost 1.89% and 1.95% for the week, respectively, as the imposition of restrictions in major cities threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery.

"The entire market is in a spot about what lies ahead and whether the increase in cases will be met with stricter lockdown measures," said Nirali Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities.

"This is clearly a corrective move."

India on Friday reported another record rise in daily coronavirus infections of 332,730, while the daily death toll also jumped by a record 2,263 as the health care system foundered.

Consumer goods stocks lost 0.93%, declining the most among sectors and falling for a fourth straight session.

IT stocks also fell for a fourth consecutive session, declining 0.8% as sector heavyweight Infosys Ltd slipped 1.3%.

Pharmaceutical shares were also lower. But drugmaker Cadila rose as much as 4.3% after it got emergency use approval to use a Hepatitis C drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

Energy stocks rose 0.96%, with electricity transmission company Power Grid Corporation of India jumping 3.78%.

Local media reported the company was planning on launching an infrastructure investment trust IPO. (https://bit.ly/3xmxwpg)

State-owned banks firmed 0.3%. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday relaxed restrictions surrounding the payment of dividends by banks, allowing commercial banks to pay dividends from profits of up to 50%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex

Indian shares book weekly losses as virus surge forces restrictions

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters