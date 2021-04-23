ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

  • The LHC had approved Shehbaz Sharif’sbail after the initial order of the court, granting bail to the opposition leader, was sent to the referee judge due to a dispute between the judges
  • Last week, a division bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, issued a split decision on the petition of Shahbaz
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 23 Apr 2021

(Karachi) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail in a money laundering case after completion of legal formalities, local media reported on Friday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had approved PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’sbail after the initial order of the court, granting bail to the opposition leader, was sent to the referee judge due to a dispute between the judges.

A three-member bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Alia Neelum, and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the bail application of the PML-N president.

Last week, a division bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, issued a split decision on the petition of Shahbaz, sending the matter to the chief justice for the nomination of a referee judge.

Justice Dogar, the head of the bench, had allowed the petition while Justice Ghural dismissed the same on merit. In his dissenting note, Justice Ghural accused the senior judge of issuing the bail granting short order ‘unilaterally’.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) special prosecutor informed the court that there is an allegation of the transfer of Rs533 million against Shehbaz through TTs (telegraphic transfer).

He declared his assets as Rs2.1 million in 1990, which reached Rs41 million in 1998, the prosecutor argued.

He said that several properties are in the name of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Tehmina Durrani that are under his control. He added that about 13 industrial units and benami companies are in the name of Shehbaz and his relatives.

"The relatives were also the shareholders in the companies," the NAB prosecutor told the judges.

The prosecutor added that eight major companies had also been established between 2008 and 2018. The assets of Rs299 million and 26 TTs had been transferred to Nusrat Shehbaz.

Suleman Shehbaz, the son of the accused, received TTs valuing Rs1 billion and Rs60 million, the NAB prosecutor contended.

The NAB prosecutor said the money directly was not transferred to Shehbaz's accounts but those of his relatives, who then gave him the money when he needed it.

The NAB prosecutor stated that the people who had sent the TTs told the anti-graft body that they had never gone abroad.

Shehbaz Sharif Lahore High Court bail granted Opposition leader money laundering case released from jail legal formalities

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters