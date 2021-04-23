ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

  • The KP Spending Effectively for Enhanced Development (SPEED) program will help the provincial government strengthen its management of public resources and fiscal planning to sustain human capital investments in education and healthcare services.
Ali Ahmed 23 Apr 2021

The World Bank’s (WB) Board of Executive Directors approved $400 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA) to support Pakistan in boosting investments in education and health services in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

As per details, the KP Spending Effectively for Enhanced Development (SPEED) program will help the provincial government strengthen its management of public resources and fiscal planning to sustain human capital investments in education and healthcare services. By implementing critical reforms in budget allocation and expenditures, the provincial program will contribute to increased quality of schools and health centers and remove obstacles to reach ‘the last mile’ in the delivery of education and health services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The SPEED program supports a comprehensive and robust approach to public financial management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that tackles key bottlenecks in planning, budgeting, procurement, and supply chain management so that adequate resources are available to deliver education and health services on a sustainable basis,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “It also underscores the provincial government’s commitment to increase transparency in public finances, service delivery, and citizen trust.”

WB said that KP SPEED will enhance fiscal management and savings through incentives that focus on quality service delivery and accountability in education and healthcare facilities. It also supports monitoring and evaluation to systematically assess staffing and infrastructure needs. The program will implement quality assurance measures to evaluate the performance of education and healthcare services in the province, which focus on facility-level accountability and increased access, as well as disparities in the uptake of services among males and females.

“The SPEED Program, together with the ongoing KP Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management program, offer a transformative path for the province to scale up public services for its citizens,” said Raymond Muhula, Task Team Leader for the KP-SPEED program. “The programs align with the provincial government’s public financial management reforms strategy to support budget execution and expenditure management, and revenue mobilization.”

KP SPEED will improve predictability of resources to provide access to medicine in primary healthcare facilities, including maternal and neonatal clinics for women across the province, and increase availability of adequate teaching staff in at least 45 percent of primary, middle, and high schools in the province, and particularly for girls’ schools.

Pakistan World Bank KP Najy Benhassine speed

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters