ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Australia, NZ dollar hit by US capital tax doubling plan

  • New Zealand government bonds eased, sending yields about 2-3 basis points higher across the curve.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar ran into technical chart resistance on Friday to slip to a one-week low as reports US President Joe Biden was planning to nearly double capital gains tax on wealthy Americans hit risk appetite.

The Australian dollar went as low as $0.7693, a level not seen since Apr. 14 as investors spooked by the prospect of higher taxes drove to safe haven assets such as the US dollar, the Japanese yen and Treasuries.

The Aussie, which is often traded as a liquid proxy for risk, is down 0.2% this week so far following two consecutive weekly gains.

It was last quoted at $0.7717.

"US shares fell with the AUD losing ground in sympathy after Biden announced plans to double capital gains tax for people on incomes of more than $1 million," said Steven Dooley, currency strategist for Western Union Business Solutions.

"The plans, widely discussed during the campaign, could have a significant impact on the timing and tax implications of share transactions," Dooley added.

The New Zealand dollar extended losses from Thursday after the government said it intended to regulate bank lending standards, traditionally the domain of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

The kiwi went as low as $0.7151, a level not seen since Apr 19.

For the week, the kiwi is a shade higher, on track for its fourth consecutive weekly rise.

Next week, investors will watch out for first-quarter consumer price data in Australia which is expected to show inflation still undershooting the country's central bank's 2-3% target despite hefty monetary and fiscal stimulus.

New Zealand government bonds eased, sending yields about 2-3 basis points higher across the curve.

Australian government bond futures slipped too, with the three-year bond contract down 2.5 ticks at 99.705. The 10-year contract was off 3.5 ticks to 98.31.

