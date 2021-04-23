Markets
China says increased flexibility in yuan can release market pressure
- The yuan briefly firmed to its strongest level against the US dollar in nearly six weeks on Thursday as the greenback weakened.
23 Apr 2021
BEIJING: Increased flexibility in China's yuan exchange rate can release market pressure and prevent expectations it will only move one way, a spokeswoman for the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
The yuan briefly firmed to its strongest level against the US dollar in nearly six weeks on Thursday as the greenback weakened.
Wang Chunying also told a news conference China is expected to have a current account surplus in the first quarter, though it will be smaller than the fourth quarter last year.
Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India
China says increased flexibility in yuan can release market pressure
Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister
NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%
Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics
The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?
US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan
After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process
WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe
Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on
3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources
Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes
Read more stories
Comments