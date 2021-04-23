ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Sports

UEFA weighs Super League revenge and changing Euro host cities

  • Their setback showed money does not inevitably win in football and some want to make sure that the defeated big clubs fall as hard as possible.
AFP 23 Apr 2021

LAUSANNE: UEFA meets on Friday with revenge on some members' minds following the attempted Super League breakaway, while the fate of a handful of European Championship host cities is also on the agenda.

In the space of 48 hours, between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening, European football's governing body, aided by fans and politicians, quelled a mutiny by 12 English, Spanish and Italian clubs who presumed to form their own quasi-closed tournament which would have threatened UEFA's own Champions League and the federation's governance of the game.

Nine clubs, including all six in England, subsequently withdrew and even if Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Perez led the attempted secession, are still refusing formally to capitulate, their proposal no longer looks credible.

Their setback showed money does not inevitably win in football and some want to make sure that the defeated big clubs fall as hard as possible.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he wanted to "rebuild the unity" but did not rule out some form of payback for the Super League shock.

"I can't go into details, we are discussing it with our legal department," he said.

