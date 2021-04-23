ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.68%)
ASC 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
ASL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.12%)
FCCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.03%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 82.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.97%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 169.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.08%)
UNITY 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 4,770 Decreased By ▼ -54.8 (-1.14%)
BR30 24,794 Decreased By ▼ -265.31 (-1.06%)
KSE100 44,475 Decreased By ▼ -454.46 (-1.01%)
KSE30 18,190 Decreased By ▼ -185.01 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

  • The foreign minister will participate in a trilateral meeting to be attended by the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan
  • Qureshi will also hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu
Fahad Zulfikar 23 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran on a two-day official visit, local media reported Friday.

As per details, the foreign minister will participate in a trilateral meeting to be attended by the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan. They will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi will also hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The two foreign ministers will review bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the seventh Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Turkey this year.

Earlier in an interview, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed hope that the Afghan peace summit to be held in Turkey could create new momentum towards a political settlement between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

He urged the Taliban to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process after the armed group said it would now shun summits about Afghanistan until all foreign forces leave.

Qureshi said that Pakistan will do whatever it can to convince them [Taliban] that it is in their national interest to remain engaged.

He said withdrawal delays were always a possibility due to logistics but that the Taliban had largely succeeded in their objective for foreign troops to withdraw and so should show flexibility towards the new September 11 deadline.

FM Qureshi said he feared violence could escalate if the peace process remains deadlocked, plunging Afghanistan into civil war and leading to an exodus of Afghans.

Afghan peace process FM Qureshi meetings enhancing ties Turkey visit Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan bilateral talks

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

Economic body asked to provide clear road maps

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters