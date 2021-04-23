ANL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
Apr 23, 2021
WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

  • SAGE said most clotting cases were reported in Britain and the European Union, with very few cases noted in other countries.
AFP 23 Apr 2021

GENEVA: The World Health Organization's vaccine advisors called Thursday for more data on the incidence of blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outside Europe.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation updated their guidance on the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab, rewriting the section on precautions in light of data from Europe on clotting.

"WHO continues to support the conclusion that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh the risks," the UN agency stressed in a statement.

On April 7, SAGE said a link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jabs and blood clots was plausible but unconfirmed, underlining that reported occurrences were "very rare".

In light of evidence emerging from ongoing vaccination programmes, they have updated their recommendations on the AstraZeneca jab, which is being deployed in 157 territories according to an AFP count.

SAGE said most clotting cases were reported in Britain and the European Union, with very few cases noted in other countries.

They said it was unknown whether there was a risk of clotting from the second dose of the vaccine, while recommending that those who suffered blood clots after their first injection should not be given the second dose of the two-shot vaccine.

