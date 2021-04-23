ANL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
ASL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.71%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 115.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.73%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
FCCL 23.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.2%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HUBC 75.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.71%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PPL 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
PRL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 169.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.8%)
UNITY 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 4,772 Decreased By ▼ -52.78 (-1.09%)
BR30 24,802 Decreased By ▼ -257.88 (-1.03%)
KSE100 44,479 Decreased By ▼ -450.45 (-1%)
KSE30 18,197 Decreased By ▼ -178.66 (-0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WNBA's Jones joins NBA Blazers to guide basketball strategy

  • Jones worked with the Mystics as a player development assistant coach in 2018 and 2019 before becoming a full-time assistant in December 2019.
AFP 23 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Asjha Jones, an Olympic and Women's NBA champion player, will join the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers as director of basketball strategy, the Washington Mystics announced Thursday.

Jones, who has been an assistant coach for the Mystics, helped the Minnesota Lynx capture the 2015 WNBA crown after taking a gold medal with the American team at the 2012 London Olympics.

She also won a 2010 world title with the US squad and 2000 and 2002 US national college crowns with the University of Connecticut.

Jones worked with the Mystics as a player development assistant coach in 2018 and 2019 before becoming a full-time assistant in December 2019.

"Asjha has been an important part of our success the past several years," Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said.

"She's one of the best all-around pros, on and off the court, that I've had the pleasure to be associated with. All of us here wish her well in her new job.

"I'm excited for her and the opportunity in front of her in Portland. She will be a tremendous asset to the Trail Blazers organization."

Olympic NBA champion WNBA crown Mike Thibault Asjha Jones

WNBA's Jones joins NBA Blazers to guide basketball strategy

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

Economic body asked to provide clear road maps

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters