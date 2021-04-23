WNBA's Jones joins NBA Blazers to guide basketball strategy

WASHINGTON: Asjha Jones, an Olympic and Women's NBA champion player, will join the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers as director of basketball strategy, the Washington Mystics announced Thursday.

Jones, who has been an assistant coach for the Mystics, helped the Minnesota Lynx capture the 2015 WNBA crown after taking a gold medal with the American team at the 2012 London Olympics.

She also won a 2010 world title with the US squad and 2000 and 2002 US national college crowns with the University of Connecticut.

Jones worked with the Mystics as a player development assistant coach in 2018 and 2019 before becoming a full-time assistant in December 2019.

"Asjha has been an important part of our success the past several years," Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said.

"She's one of the best all-around pros, on and off the court, that I've had the pleasure to be associated with. All of us here wish her well in her new job.

"I'm excited for her and the opportunity in front of her in Portland. She will be a tremendous asset to the Trail Blazers organization."