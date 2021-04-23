World
3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources
- One of the sources said the projectiles hit the section of the airbase occupied by Iraqi troops, who share the base.
23 Apr 2021
BAGHDAD: Three rockets crashed into a base at the Iraqi capital's airport housing US troops on Friday, security sources told AFP.
One of the sources said the projectiles hit the section of the airbase occupied by Iraqi troops, who share the base with soldiers deployed by Washington as part of the US-led anti-militants coalition.
