Stalwart French club Bordeaux in survival battle as US backers pull plug

BORDEAUX: Bordeaux, one of French football's stalwart clubs, were warned on Thursday they could go out of business after their American owners said they wanted to pull the plug.

The decision by King Street, the investors behind the club which was founded back in 1881, led to dire predictions.

"This is what can happen," club legend Alain Giresse told RMC, when asked if Bordeaux could go to the wall completely.

The former France midfielder claimed the outfit have been "betrayed by people who are totally incompetent in the field of football and who did not come here to play sports but to do business."

Giresse's anger came in a week when 12 of Europe's biggest side threatened to form a lucrative Super League.

The project imploded as it brought into sharp focus the suspicion felt by fans towards foreign owners and their motives.

"I am at the same time disgusted, sad and relieved," said former striker Christophe Dugarry.

"From start to finish this story is a scandal, an absolute shame," tweeted former defender Bixente Lizarazu.

"It is unacceptable for French football. I am shocked, sad and disgusted."

In a statement, the US owners said an administrator has been appointed to seek out new investment.

The group blamed "the economic context linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of (broadcast group) Mediapro (which) caused an unprecedented drop in revenues for French football clubs."

Bordeaux are currently fifth bottom of the Ligue 1 table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Thirty years ago they were relegated from the top-flight for administrative reasons.

King Street said they had invested 46 million euros ($55 million) since splashing out 100 million euros for the club in 2018.

Bordeaux have won six French league titles, the last of which came in 2009, four French Cups and the League Cup on three occasions.

In 1996, they were runners-up in the UEFA Cup.