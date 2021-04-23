ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Qureshi to undertake two-day official visit to Turkey

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake a two-day official visit to Turkey from today (Friday) on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, the Foreign Office said

During the visit, the foreign minister will have bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu.

He will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Afghanistan.

During the bilateral talks, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the two foreign ministers will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which will be held in Turkey this year.

The two sides will also discuss the regional security situation. In the trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan, he said that the foreign minister will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, exchange views on achieving the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process, and highlight Pakistan’s valuable efforts towards this end.

“The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect,” he added.

The Foreign Minister, Qureshi’s visit to Turkey is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, he said.

Foreign Minister Çavu?o?lu visited Pakistan in January 2021 and the two foreign ministers also met on 29 March 2021 on the sidelines of 9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, he added.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, a trilateral meeting between foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will take place on 23 April 2021 in Istanbul.

Along with recent developments regarding the Afghan Peace Process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity, and irregular migration will be discussed during the trilateral meeting.

On the margins of the meeting, Foreign Minister Çavu?o?lu will also hold bilateral meetings with his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

