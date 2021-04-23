ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
SAU observes World Earth Day

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) celebrated the World Earth Day, and an awareness rally was held from crop production faculty to Dr A M Sheikh Auditorium Hall. A large number of teachers and students including VC Dr Fateh Marri attended the rally. The vice chancellor also planted a tree.

Dr Fateh Marri expressed concern over climate change and rising temperature saying that such climate change and because of the problems caused by environmental pollution the whole world is concerned and anxious to find a solution.

He called for the implementation of recommendations on proper and limited use of energy and food, and said in order to improve coastal areas and deltas, freshwater access to the sea should be made possible and available resources should be utilized appropriately.

He added that there should be a social responsibility to keep the land clean and we can deal with the problems posed by climate change, he said that our scholars are committed to research on the protection of land and animals and same topics should be for our research.

Prof Muhammad Ismail Kambhar said climate change could affect not only Thatta and Badin but also the coastal areas of Karachi. He said the Coastal Management Authority needs to be mobilized to deal with these conditions.

Prof Inayatullah Rajpar in his address said justice with land and environment is possible only when we understand our responsibility as an individual and implement the suggestions made by the experts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

