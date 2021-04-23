Overcharging: Profiteers, shopkeepers fined Rs7m in Sindh

KARACHI: Some 4800 profiteers and shopkeepers across Sindh were fined Rs 7 million for over charging or not displaying the official price lists.

According to a report submitted to the Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, the officials of Bureau of Supply and Prices, along with the district administration, conducted operations across the province to curb illicit profiteering and hoarding. So far during Ramadan, over 25,000 shops, fruit and vegetables sellers, and other food vendors were checked across the province.

The report further said fines of Rs 4.225 million were imposed on over 1100 profiteers in Karachi division while about 1100 profiteers were fined Rs 1.724 million in Hyderabad.

In Larkana division 670 profiteers were fined Rs 321,000, in Mirpurkhas Division 454 profiteers fined with over Rs 513,000, in Shaheed Benazirabad 702 profiteers with Rs 577,000.

The report added that 719 profiteers in Sukkur division were fined Rs 439,000.

It should be noted that the officers of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, while providing their full assistance to the district administration, took part in the operation to nab profiteers and hoarders across the province.

Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan said illegal profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost and the profiteers will not be forgiven under any circumstances.

