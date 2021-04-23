ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Overcharging: Profiteers, shopkeepers fined Rs7m in Sindh

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Some 4800 profiteers and shopkeepers across Sindh were fined Rs 7 million for over charging or not displaying the official price lists.

According to a report submitted to the Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, the officials of Bureau of Supply and Prices, along with the district administration, conducted operations across the province to curb illicit profiteering and hoarding. So far during Ramadan, over 25,000 shops, fruit and vegetables sellers, and other food vendors were checked across the province.

The report further said fines of Rs 4.225 million were imposed on over 1100 profiteers in Karachi division while about 1100 profiteers were fined Rs 1.724 million in Hyderabad.

In Larkana division 670 profiteers were fined Rs 321,000, in Mirpurkhas Division 454 profiteers fined with over Rs 513,000, in Shaheed Benazirabad 702 profiteers with Rs 577,000.

The report added that 719 profiteers in Sukkur division were fined Rs 439,000.

It should be noted that the officers of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, while providing their full assistance to the district administration, took part in the operation to nab profiteers and hoarders across the province.

Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan said illegal profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost and the profiteers will not be forgiven under any circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

vegetables Fruit Ramadan Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan food vendors

Overcharging: Profiteers, shopkeepers fined Rs7m in Sindh

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.