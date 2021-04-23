ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.66%)
ASC 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.14%)
AVN 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-3.28%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
DGKC 114.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.25%)
EPCL 52.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.83%)
FCCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.36%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
HASCOL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
HUBC 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 38.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.71%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.9%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.14%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
UNITY 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -68.61 (-1.42%)
BR30 24,663 Decreased By ▼ -396.99 (-1.58%)
KSE100 44,376 Decreased By ▼ -553.57 (-1.23%)
KSE30 18,149 Decreased By ▼ -226.28 (-1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling falls

Reuters Updated 23 Apr 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell on Thursday, erasing the week’s gains against the dollar, as investors weighed up the outlook for an economic recovery in Britain.

After a short squeeze at the start of April, the pound has strengthened against the dollar in the last couple of weeks - a move that Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said was driven by US Treasury yields coming down from their recent highs and prompting the dollar to weaken.

“If US 10-year yields were to test and break 1.50%, that would be bullish for the pound, certainly against the dollar,” Broux said. “I think the macro economic data (in Britain) is brightening, we’ve seen that in the economic numbers this week ... we also have strong consumption.

“The only question really for the pound is how much is priced in, in terms of the economy. We know Q2 will be strong-ish but we don’t know how strong it is and what is priced in.” British manufacturers’ expectations of an economic rebound rose to their highest since 1973 this month as the country began to recover from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of British Industry said. But the pound fell during the European session, in a move which analysts said lacked a clear fundamental driver.

At 1533 GMT, the pound was at $1.3844 versus the dollar, down 0.6% on the day. Versus the euro, it was down around 0.5% at 86.85 pence per euro.

US Treasury FX Pound Sterling Sterling vs dollar

Sterling falls

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

Economic body asked to provide clear road maps

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.