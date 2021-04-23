Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
23 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 22, 2021).
==========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================
As on: 22-04-2021
==========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================
Azee Sec. Ghani Global Holding 145,500 33.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 145,500 33.34
EFG Hermes Indus Motor 7,000 1,104.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 1,104.59
Arif Habib Ltd. Panthers Tyres Ltd 100,000 70.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 70.00
Pearl Sec. Summit Bank Limited 1,500,000 3.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 3.20
Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 500,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00
AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 33,500 125.00
Alfalah Sec. 225,000 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 258,500 125.00
==========================================================================
Total Turnover 2,511,000
==========================================================================
