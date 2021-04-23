Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
23 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 22, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
375,256,125 208,212,765 17,898,889,946 7,735,551,437
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,294,825,599 (1,377,619,207) (82,793,609)
Local Individuals 17,402,759,363 (16,398,687,432) 1,004,071,931
Local Corporates 6,067,745,350 (6,989,023,672) (921,278,322)
===============================================================================
