ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd     13-04-2021    23-04-2021     200% (F)     09-04-2021     23-04-2021
Khairpur Sugar
Mills Limited #                 17-04-2021    23-04-2021                                 23-04-2021
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited                 17-04-2021    24-04-2021       NIL                       24-04-2021
Lalpir Power Limited            17-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Pakgen Power LImited            17-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited     19-04-2021    26-04-2021       NIL                       26-04-2021
Saif Power Limited              19-04-2021    26-04-2021     25% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
AGP Limited                     20-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited                 20-04-2021    26-04-2021       NIL                       26-04-2021
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Limited                 20-04-2021    26-04-2021     25% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited #              20-04-2021    26-04-2021                                 26-04-2021
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         20-04-2021    26-04-2021      20% B       16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       20-04-2021    26-04-2021     20% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
KSB Pumps Co. Ltd.              20-04-2021    27-04-2021      5% (F)      16-04-2021     27-04-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         20-04-2021    27-04-2021     610% (F)     16-04-2021     27-04-2021
Premier Insurance Limited       20-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited #                       21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
Adamjee Insurance
Company Limited                 21-04-2021    27-04-2021    12.5% (F)     19-04-2021     27-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited                         21-04-2021    27-04-2021     65% (F)      19-04-2021     27-04-2021
AKD Capital Limited #           21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
Bata P akistan Limited          21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
SME Leasing Limited             21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co.Ltd.                         20-04-2021    28-04-2021       Nil                       28-04-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                     21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
IGI Life Insurance Limited      21-04-2021    28-04-2021       NIL                       28-04-2021
JS Global Capital Limited       21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
Service Industries Limited      22-04-2021    28-04-2021    150% (F),     20-04-2021     28-04-2021
                                                              100% B
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd.        17-04-2021    29-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance
Company Limited                 19-04-2021    29-04-2021     7.50% B      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                         21-04-2021    29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited            22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Company
Limited                         23-04-2021    29-04-2021     10% (F),     21-04-2021     29-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                         23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Century Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    29-04-2021     20% (F)      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
Agritech Limited                23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Shaheen Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Packages Limited                17-04-2021    30-04-2021     225% (F)     15-04-2021     30-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan
Limited                         17-04-2021    30-04-2021     50% R**      15-04-2021     23-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited    22-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
MIlls Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited     23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd. #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
East West Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited         24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric
Limited                         26-04-2021    03-05-2021
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Limited#            27-04-2021    03-05-2021                                 03-05-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.