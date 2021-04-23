Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 22, 2021)....
23 Apr 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 22, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07213 0.07363 0.08900 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08475 0.08675 0.16513 0.07888
Libor 1 Month 0.11025 0.11563 0.56975 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.15300 0.14888 0.86638 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.17288 0.18363 1.02025 0.17288
Libor 6 Month 0.21650 0.21938 0.99063 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28225 0.28675 0.97038 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.