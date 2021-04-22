Govt taking steps to facilitate poor strata of society: Dr Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken several steps including Ehsaas programme and shelter homes to facilitate poor segment of society as public service was the gist of the democratic system.

Talking to the media flanked by Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib at Akhuwat Headquarter Office here, Dr Firdous said the PTI was following the mission of Riyasat-e-Madina to develop a true welfare state.

It was also supporting genuine philanthropic bodies to promote public service in society, she said.

The Special Assistant said Akhuwat was playing a pivotal role in empowering women and providing employment opportunities to the youth and above all ensuring a poverty-free society.

She said that Akhuwat in collaboration with the Punjab government had provided Rs 86 billion loans to the needy.

The government had decided to financially support the needy students who wanted to study further together with Akhuwat, she said.

She said that Akhuwat had provided financial support to 86,000 needy persons for the construction of houses and this was the real change at the grassroots.

She said it was hoped that the challenge of unemployment would be overcome in collaboration with genuine philanthropic bodies like Akhuwat.

Dr Firdous said the government and development sector were jointly working for the composite development.

She said that 51% beneficiaries were male while 49% beneficiaries were female that got loans from 631 Akhuwat centers.

It was need of the hour to empower the rural folk by introducing beneficiary schemes, she said.

Responding to a question, she said that public welfare was the main focus of the PTI government.

The PTI was working to bring a holistic change in the society through meaningful measures instead of accommodating the Jati Umra cabal, concluded the SACM.