COVID-19 claims three more lives as 110 new cases reported positive

HYDERABAD: Three more patients died of Covid-19 and 110 tested positive during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 13555 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

According to a daily situation report, the number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 307 as three more patients had succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 13555 COVID-19 cases, 12283 have so far been recovered, report stated and added that the number of total active cases has reached to 954 of them 892 are isolated at homes while 52 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 844 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 110 cases have been reported as positive with 13% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 156680 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 13555 cases were reported as positive.