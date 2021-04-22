ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro and US dollar waffle as markets weigh ECB policy talk

  • Euro gains then falls around central bank press conference.
  • Dollar index remains near multi-week lows.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: Major currencies gyrated between modest gains and losses on Thursday as markets tried to digest European Central Bank comments on interest rate policy amid new evidence in the United States of a stronger economic recovery.

The euro edged higher, toyed with a bigger gain and then fell back after the European Central kept its interest rate policy intact and left questions about how it will withdraw stimulus when the economy recovers.

The euro was up on the day about 0.1% against the US dollar when the central bank posted its statement, and briefly doubled as ECB chief Christine Lagarde spoke afterward citing "signs of improvement" under clouds of economic uncertainty, before slipping back.

At mid-morning in New York the euro was off 0.24% to $1.2007 and the dollar index against major currencies was up 0.28% to 91.355.

Axel Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments in Palo Alto, California, said markets vacillated over what Lagarde was revealing about the timing of interest rate hikes when she said that the ECB would like to pace its moves with those of the US central bank but that two economies have different inflation trajectories.

In the end, Merk said, "there was no big substance there."

The back-and-forth of the currencies on Thursday was another example of how markets have been preoccupied with sorting out how quickly different economies will rebound from the pandemic and how their interest rates will fluctuate.

On Wednesday the Canadian dollar rose sharply after the Bank of Canada signalled rate hikes next year and said it was pulling back on asset purchases. The announcement marked the first Group of Seven central bank to move towards withdrawing stimulus.

Now markets are looking toward next week's meeting of the US Federal Reserve and possible comments about how it views future changes in its easy monetary policy.

After the ECB comments, euro zone bond yields edged higher while yields on 10-year US Treasuries were little changed at 1.56% despite a report from the government that US weekly jobless claims declined further, strengthening expectations for blockbuster US job growth in April.

Sentiment toward the dollar has weakened much of this month after a March spike in Treasury yields reversed course. But some analysts say the outlook over the longer term remains positive due to a strong US economy and more coronavirus vaccinations.

"Looking ahead, we see a strategically high risk that US real rates will make a comeback," said Lars Sparresø Merklin, senior analyst at Danske Bank.

Merk said, "Ultimately what matters is the progress with the pandemic" and what that means for a global recovery, inflation and interest rates.

In cryptocurrency markets, ethernet jumped as much as 10%, while bitcoin rose 3% to $55,400 at 1235 GMT.

Cryptocurrency dollar index Cryptocurrency markets major currencies Euro and US dollar

Euro and US dollar waffle as markets weigh ECB policy talk

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters