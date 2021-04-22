Markets
Global steel output jumps 15.2pc year on year in March
22 Apr 2021
LONDON: Global crude steel production rose 15.2% to 169.2 million tonnes in March from a year earlier, World Steel Association data showed on Thursday.
Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, climbed 19.1% to 94 million tonnes in March.
