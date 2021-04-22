World
China's Xi says China will phase down coal consumption over 2026-2030
- China's energy regulator said earlier on Thursday that it would aim to reduce the share of coal in its total energy mix to less than 56% this year, but it remains one of the only major economies to approve new coal projects.
22 Apr 2021
SHANGHAI: China will start to phase down coal consumption over the 2026-2030 period as part of its efforts to reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, President Xi Jinping told the Climate Leaders' Summit on Thursday.
China is aiming to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2060.
