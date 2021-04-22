ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 37 more lives in KP

  • He said 20 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and with this 20 more deaths, the number of deaths from coronavirus reached to 1560.
APP 22 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours including renowned dentist Dr. Jan, official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed here on Thursday.

The death toll from Coronavirus in the province has risen to 2,990, With 37 more deaths, the health department official said. Another 1,242 people were infected with the corona virus in 24 hours and now the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 19,704, the official informed.

Almost 847 patients infected with Corona recovered in 24 hours and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has risen to 92,687, the health department official said.

He said 20 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and with this 20 more deaths, the number of deaths from coronavirus reached to 1560.

In Peshawar, 419 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours and the number of the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 43,649, the health department official said.

He said, 8,007 new tests were conducted in one day in the province and with this a total of 1.521 million tests have been conducted in the province so far while the number of active cases in the province has risen to 14,027.

