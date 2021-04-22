54 deaths, 2902 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Thursday

LAHORE: As many as 2,902 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday,while the pandemic claimed 54 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 7,718.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 279,437.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,466 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,12 in Kasur,35 in Sheikhupura,3 in Nankana Sahib,133 in Rawalpindi,11 in Attock,20 in Jehlum,17 in Chakwal,46 in Gujranwala,18 in Mandi Bahauddin,6 in Narowal,22 in Hafizabad,45 in Sialkot,10 in Gujrat,179 in Faisalabad,15 in Toba Tek Singh,7 in Chiniot,47 in Jhang,110 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,4 in Khushab, 61 in Bhakkar,204 in Multan,18 in Vehari,23 in Khanewal,8 in Lodharan,16 in Muzaffargarh,32 in Dera Ghazi Khan,14 in Layyah,7 in Rajanpur,83 in Rahimyar Khan,103 in Bahawalpur,13 Bahawalnagar,61 in Okara,21 in Pakpattan and 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,404,301 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 226,380 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus,the health care department urged the citizens.