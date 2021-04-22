ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Coronavirus
Pakistan

Pakistan, Azerbaijan must enhance economic, trade ties to their potential: Sanjrani

  • The Senate chairman said mutual support on the conflicts of Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir testifies to close understanding between Islamabad and Baku.
APP 22 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during meeting with Ali Alizada, Ambassador of Azerbaijan has emphasised on the promotion of parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral trade, investment and tourism.

He said the present state of bilateral economic ties does not commensurate with the potential and there is need to explore possibility of cooperation in diverse fields.

The ambassador of Azerbaijan called on Senate chairman here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The Senate chairman said mutual support on the conflicts of Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir testifies to close understanding between Islamabad and Baku.

He said strong relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is visible from the frequency of high level interaction between the two sides and the defence cooperation is strengthening steadily. “We want our relationship to grow further by utilizing the potential” Sanjrani reiterated.

Sanjrani said Pakistan highly values its cordial and brotherly relations with Azerbaijan. He said Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always supported each other at international forums which are testimony to the fact that both value bilateral relations.

The Senate chairman appreciated the work of Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the humanitarian work in Pakistan.

He pointed out that geostrategic location of both Pakistan and Azerbaijan calls for strong connectivity through rail, road and railway network.

He said Gawadar provides short link to Central Asia and both Islamabad and Baku can work together for enhancing linkages for trade and investment.

The Senate chairman also extended an invitation to the speaker of the Azerbaijan Parliament to visit Pakistan.

The ambassador said Pakistan is an important regional country and Azerbaijan wants to further deepen mutual ties and strengthen linkages for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani Azerbaijan Trade ties

