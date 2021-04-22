ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Pakistan

FM to pay two-day visit to Turkey on April 23

  • Qureshi will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan.
APP 22 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a two-day official visit to Turkey on Friday on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavusoglu, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will have bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu.

He will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

During the bilateral talks, the two Foreign Ministers will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which will be held in Turkey this year. The two sides will also discuss the regional security situation.

In the trilateral meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, exchange views on achieving the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process and highlight Pakistan’s valuable efforts towards this end.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The Foreign Minister Qureshi’s visit to Turkey is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Çavusoglu visited Pakistan in January 2021 and the two Foreign Ministers also met on 29 March 2021 on the sidelines of 9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

