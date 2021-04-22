ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher as investors look beyond record virus surge

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.77% to 14,406.15 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.79% to end at 48,080.67.
  • US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it was in talks with the Indian government for supply of its vaccines, adding it would set a not-for-profit price for them.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares bounced back from a near three-month low to end higher on Thursday as investors looked beyond a massive surge in COVID-19 infections to progress on vaccinations, with metals and bank stocks leading the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.77% to 14,406.15 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.79% to end at 48,080.67.

"There is a strong buying sentiment in the market ... (investors) may be looking beyond the rising cases and restrictions, as other countries vaccinate and open up," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI bank.

"The government is also trying to provide more incentives for private players to ramp up production of vaccines, which is good," he added.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it was in talks with the Indian government for supply of its vaccines, adding it would set a not-for-profit price for them.

India on Thursday reported over 300,000 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise anywhere in the world, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record even as the country reported widespread shortages of medical oxygen.

Meanwhile Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the local distributor for Russia's Sputnik V vaccines, told Reuters they would start reaching India by end-May.

Metal stocks rose 1.7%, with Tata Steel gaining 3.1% after its unit Tata Steel BSL reported a jump in quarterly net profit.

Private-sector banks rose 1.8%, with heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd gaining 2.2%. The sub-index had fallen nearly 5% so far in April.

Media stocks were also higher, with shares of TV18 Broadcast jumping 19.4% after it reported its March-quarter profit had more than doubled.

Consumer goods stocks dropped 0.7% to fall for the third consecutive session, with Hindustan Unilever driving the losses on the benchmark index with a 2% drop.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex S&P BSE Sensex s

Indian shares end higher as investors look beyond record virus surge

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters