Pakistan
SHC upholds death sentence in a wife murder case
22 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected a plea filed by the convicted accused against a death sentence in the murder case of his wife.
A SHC bench heard a plea moved by a convicted accused Raheel against the death sentence awarded to him by a local court. The court rejected his plea and upheld the death sentence.
The court remarked that the accused killed his wife in a tragic manner.
“Husband not eligible to any concession in light of the evidence,” the court remarked. The Sessions Court had sentenced the accused Raheel to death on conviction.
According to the state prosecutor, the accused had stabbed his wife Anisa to death in 2018.
A case was registered against the accused at Shah Latif police station.
