ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

European Parliament to vote on EU-UK post-Brexit trade pact

  • Currently the treaty is provisionally applied, pending the European Parliament's adoption. British MPs ratified it the day it was signed, on December 30, 2020.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament is to hold a vote next Tuesday on ratifying the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement that defines post-Brexit relations with Britain, European sources told AFP.

If MEPs vote in favour, as expected, it would finalise adoption of the pact by both sides before a mutually agreed deadline runs out at the end of this month.

Currently the treaty is provisionally applied, pending the European Parliament's adoption. British MPs ratified it the day it was signed, on December 30, 2020.

The European Parliament had dragged its feet on holding a vote, in part to protest unilateral moves by London to suspend checks on goods entering Northern Ireland.

The European Commission last month launched a lawsuit against Britain over that decision, which it said violated the Brexit divorce deal struck a year before the trade and cooperation agreement (TCA).

The Brexit deal worked out the rights of EU and British citizens in each other's territory and notably kept the UK's Northern Ireland region within the orbit of EU customs rules, with a de facto border for goods down the Irish Sea.

That arrangement, which both sides said was necessary to prevent any border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, has caused trade friction for goods from Britain and triggered violence fuelled by unionist anger.

The TCA handles the broader relationship, ensuring free trade for British-made goods into the EU and vice-versa and establishes rules for cooperating in a number of areas, including fishing, flights and road haulage and, in a very limited way, services.

The document reflects Britain's decision to go for a hard Brexit from the European Union, opting for independence from the EU's single market and customs union, and the European Court of Justice, in the name of "sovereignty".

Diplomatic tensions between London and Brussels have risen in the wake of Brexit.

Britain argues the EU should show greater flexibility in a range of areas, most notably when it comes to Northern Ireland.

The European Commission has said it is willing to do so, but only where there is no possibility of undermining its single market.

Brexit European Parliament trade pact EU UK post Brexit trade pact

European Parliament to vote on EU-UK post-Brexit trade pact

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters